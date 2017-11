Woman, 24, reported missing from NW Indiana ‘in extreme danger’

A 24-year-old woman reported missing Friday from northwest Indiana is believed to be in extreme danger, according to Indiana State Police.

Georgeanna Passmore-Fisher was last seen Wednesday in Portage, Indiana, according to state police. She may require medical assistance.

She was described as white, 5-foot-3 and 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Portage Police Department at (219) 762-3122 or 911.