Woman, 24, shot in Bronzeville drive-by

A woman was wounded in a Bronzeville neighborhood drive-by shooting Thursday evening on the South Side.

The 24-year-old told investigators she was driving north about 5 p.m. in the 4500 block of South King Drive when a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows pulled up alongside her and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The woman was struck in the abdomen and took herself to Mercy Hospital, police said. Her condition had stabilized.