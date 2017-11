Woman, 24, shot in hip on North Side

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the hip Thursday afternoon in a shooting in the North Side Sheffield Neighbors neighborhood.

She was shot at 1:26 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Ashland, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

More details weren’t immediately made available.