Woman, 24, shot in Old Irving Park

A woman was shot late Thursday in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 24-year-old was standing with a group of friends about 10 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Warwick when they got into an argument with three males, Chicago Police said.

During the argument, one of the males pulled out a gun and fired at the group, police said. The woman was struck in the back and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the woman’s friends were uncooperative with investigators.