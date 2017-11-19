Woman, 24, wounded in drive-by shooting on South Side

A 24-year-old woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night on the South Side.

At 10:46 p.m., she was a passenger in a sedan in the 7500 block of South State when they drove past a gray Chrysler and shots were fired, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was shot in the back and grazed in the head, police said.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition stabilized, police said. No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody and Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.