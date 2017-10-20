Woman, 25, charged with robbing 81-year-old man on Brown Line

A 25-year-old Chicago woman faces a felony charge in connection with the robbery of an 81-year-old man Monday at a CTA Brown Line station in the Loop.

Victoria Dollarson, of the Humboldt Park neighborhood, was charged with a felony count of robbery in which the victim was 60 or older, according to Chicago Police.

About 9:35 p.m. Monday, the 81-year-old was riding a Brown Line train as it approached the Washington/Wabash station at 29 N. Wabash Ave., according to an alert from police. As the train’s doors opened at the station, Dollarson ripped the man’s cellphone from his hands, and an ensuing struggle caused the man to tumble down a staircase on the platform.

The man suffered a laceration to his right temple, bleeding on the brain, abrasions, bruising and swelling to his hands and knees, police said Monday. He was in critical condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Police said Dollarson was taken into custody just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday. She was expected to appear in bond court Saturday.