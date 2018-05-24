Woman, 25, shot in Chatham

A 25-year-old woman was shot Thursday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

She was sitting in a vehicle with her boyfriend about 2:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of South State Street when someone walked up and fired shots at them, Chicago Police said.

She suffered gunshot wounds to her thighs and legs and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, police said. She was later transferred to Stroger hospital.

Her condition wasn’t immediately known.

Less than four hours earlier, a 22-year-old man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting about five blocks north, police said.