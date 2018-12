Woman, 25, wounded after shooter fires into crowd on Logan Square sidewalk

A woman was wounded by gunfire Saturday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A group of people standing outside in the 3900 block of West North Avenue heard gunfire ring out at 1:52 a.m., according to Chicago police.

One of them, a 25-year-old woman, felt pain and realized she’d been shot in the left leg, police said. Someone drove her to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, where her condition was stabilized.