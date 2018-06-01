Woman, 26, charged with shooting 18-year-old in West Woodlawn

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with a shooting that wounded another woman Tuesday in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

Sade Simmons, who also lives in the neighborhood, is charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago Police.

Police said Simmons was involved in an argument with the other woman shortly after 7 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Champlain when she fired a shot into the woman’s car.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her pinky finger and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition for treatment, police said. Simmons was taken into custody a short time after the shooting.

She appeared for a hearing Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse and was ordered held without bail, according to Cook Count court records.