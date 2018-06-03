Woman, 26, missing from Lawndale for more than a week

Police are looking for a woman who has been missing for more than a week from the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Shantieya Smith, 26, was last seen on May 25 in the 1600 block of South Central Park and is known to frequent the area of West Madison Boulevard and North Hamlin Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

Smith is described as a 5-foot-8 black woman weighing 115 pounds with black hair with red tips. She was last seen wearing a multicolored floral dress, police said.

She has a tattoo on her lower back that says “Nay Nay” and a tattoo of the letter “B” on the upper left part of her back, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Central Special Victims Unit (312) 747-8380.