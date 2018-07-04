Woman, 26, missing from the West Loop

Police are looking for a woman who has been missing since Sunday from the West Loop.

Stephany Acosta, 26, was last seen in the area near 180 North Jefferson, according to Chicago Police. She is known to frequent the lakefront and the Lincoln Park and Logan Square neighborhoods.

Acosta is described as a 5-foot-5 white woman weighing about 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo of the letters “HDR” on the inside of her left ring finger, police said.

She may be wearing a navy blue baseball cap with a Chicago red stars emblem on it, a white t-shirt and dark gray pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department (312) 747-8380.