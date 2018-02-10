Woman, 26, reported missing from Englewood

Police are searching for a 26-year-old woman who was reported missing last month from the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Brandy Motton, who also goes by “Nu Nu,” was last seen Jan. 26 near the intersection of West 69th and South Aberdeen streets, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Motton is described as a 5-foot-5, 145-pound black woman with brown eyes, brown hair, a tattoo on her left arm and a dark complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a black coat and black boots.

Anyone with information about Motton’s whereabouts should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.