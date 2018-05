Woman, 26, seriously wounded in Austin shooting

A woman was shot Monday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 5:15 p.m., the 26-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 1400 block of North Linder when somone came up to the passenger side window and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

She was struck in her hip and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.