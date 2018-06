Woman, 26, shot in Logan Square

A woman was shot early Sunday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 1:30 a.m., the 26-year-old was walking down the street when she heard gunshots in the 2000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

She was struck in her left foot, and was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where her condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.