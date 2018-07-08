Woman’s death ruled homicide after being struck by vehicle in Back of the Yards

Yanet Liberato was fatally struck by a minivan about 12:45 a.m. June 30 in the 1000 block of West 45th Street. | Google

A 27-year-old woman’s death has been ruled a homicide after she and another person were struck by a vehicle in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

About 12:45 a.m. June 30, a man crashed a blue minivan into the pair after an argument escalated into a fight in the 1000 block of East 45th Street, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Yanet Liberato was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said. She lived in west suburban Melrose Park.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found she died from multiple injuries related to being struck by the minivan, and her death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

A 20-year-old man was also taken to Stroger following the crash, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The minivan’s driver was arrested after the crash, which police said may have been alcohol-related. He was later released without being charged.