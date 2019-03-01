Woman, 27, drives into house after falling asleep at the wheel

A woman was hospitalized Friday morning after she fell asleep driving and crashed into a home in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 2:12 a.m., the 27-year-old was driving a Nissan SUV in the 200 block of West 115th Street when she struck the house, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.

An unknown amount of people were inside the residence, but none of them were injured, police said.