Woman, 27, reported missing from Austin

A woman was reported missing Wednesday from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Cherene Slue, 27, was last seen Monday in the 1600 block of North Monitor, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Slue was described as a 5-foot-6, 220-pound black woman with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion.

She may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information about Slue’s whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.