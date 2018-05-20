Woman, 28, dies weeks after being struck by stray gunfire in Bronzeville

A 28-year-old woman who was struck by a stray bullet last month in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood died earlier this week.

About 5:40 p.m. April 29, Traci Turnbow was in the 4900 block of South Calumet when a light-colored car pulled up and someone inside fired shots at another person on a bike, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Turnbow, who did not appear to be the intended target of the attack, was then struck by the stray gunfire.

Turnbow was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died at 2:54 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said. She lived blocks from where she was fatally shot.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found she died from complications of a gunshot wound to the head, and her death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.