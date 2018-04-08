Woman, 28, missing from South Shore since November

Latoya Wilson, 28, has been missing since Nov. 1 from the 2000 block of East 72nd Street | Chicago Police

Police are looking for a 28-year-old woman who has been missing for over five months from the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

Latoya Wilson, 28, is missing from the 2000 block of East 72nd Street, where she was last seen on Nov. 1., according to Chicago Police.

Wilson is described as a 5-foot-3 black woman weighing 140 pounds with a tattoo that says “jamel” on the right side of her neck, police said.

She is known to frequent the areas of Cicero and Roosevelt, Polk and Kolmar and 71st and Jeffrey, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.