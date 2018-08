Woman, 29, critically wounded in Cragin shooting

A woman was in critical condition after being shot Thursday afternoon in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to police.

Shortly after 4 p.m., two males walked toward the 29-year-old in the 2500 block of North Laramie and began shooting in her direction, according to Chicago Police.

She was struck in the abdomen and brought to Community First Medical Center, but was later transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.