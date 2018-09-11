Woman, 29, dies 3 days after Austin shooting

A 29-year-old woman has died three days after being shot in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 3:55 p.m. Friday, Miranda Blanca and a 40-year-old man were sitting in the 5100 block of West Thomas Street when someone shot her in the head, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder when he grabbed the shooter, who was able to get away and ran off, police said. Blanca was taken to Stroger Hospital and the man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Blanca, who lived in the block where she was shot, was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m. Monday, the medical examiner’s office said.

Area North detectives were investigating and police said no one was in custody Monday afternoon.