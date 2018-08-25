Woman, 29, dies weeks after being critically wounded in Cragin shooting

A woman died Friday afternoon more than two weeks after she was shot in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 4 p.m. Aug. 9, two males walked up to Vanessa Irizarry, 29, in the 2500 block of North Laramie and fired multiple shots at her, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Irizarry was taken in critical condition to Community First Medical Center and later transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, authorities said. She was pronounced dead about 2:20 p.m. Friday, and an autopsy Saturday found she died of complications from a gunshot wound to her torso.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.