Woman, 29, shot in Park Manor drive-by attack

A woman was wounded by gunfire Tuesday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

At 4:43 a.m., the 29-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 7400 block of South State Street when she was shot, according to Chicago police. Someone in a white sedan fired at the vehicle, striking her right hip.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.