Woman, 30, attacked while jogging along lakefront on North Side

A 30-year-old woman was attacked Sunday morning as she jogged along a lakefront trail on the North Side.

Just before 8 a.m., the woman was running in the 3700 block of North Recreation Drive when a man shoved her to the ground and choked her, according to Chicago police.

The woman started screaming and was eventually able to fend off her attacker and run away, police said. She refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is described as a black man, thought to be in his late 20s or early 30s, with dreadlocks and light facial hair, police said. He was seen wearing a bright red shirt and pants.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.