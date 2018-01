Woman, 30, shot during argument in West Garfield Park

A 30-year-old woman was shot Thursday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 9:14 p.m., she was with a male in an apartment in the 4300 block of West Gladys when they got in an argument, according to Chicago Police. The male then took out a handgun and fired shots, striking her in the left leg and left elbow.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.