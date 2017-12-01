Woman, 31, sexually assaulted in Ukrainian Village gangway

A woman was sexually assaulted Friday morning in the Near West Side Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

The 31-year-old was standing at a corner about 6:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Chicago when a male suspect walked up to her and tried to take her cell phone, according to Chicago Police.

He then pulled her into a gangway, where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, according to police. Her condition wasn’t known.

Area Central detectives were conducting an investigation.