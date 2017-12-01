A woman was sexually assaulted Friday morning in the Near West Side Ukrainian Village neighborhood.
The 31-year-old was standing at a corner about 6:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Chicago when a male suspect walked up to her and tried to take her cell phone, according to Chicago Police.
He then pulled her into a gangway, where he sexually assaulted her, police said.
She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, according to police. Her condition wasn’t known.
Area Central detectives were conducting an investigation.