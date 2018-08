Woman, 31, shot in Burnside

A 31-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the South Side Burnside neighborhood.

At 12:06 p.m., the woman was standing with a group of people on a sidewalk in the 700 block of East 93rd Street when two males on the corner started shooting at them, according to Chicago police.

She suffered a gunshot wound to her right thigh and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Her condition was stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.