Woman, 32, killed in Glenview crash

A woman was killed in a crash Tuesday night in north suburban Glenview.

Isabel Guadarama, 32, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trail Blazer north on Harlem Avenue about 10:10 p.m. when it left the road near the intersection with Linneman Street and hit a tree, according to Glenview police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Guadarama, who was the only person in the SUV, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced dead at 12:37 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

An autopsy Thursday found Guadarama died of multiple injuries from the crash, and her death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Friday morning, police said.