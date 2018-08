Woman, 33, shot and seriously wounded while sitting in vehicle in East Garfield

A 33-year-old woman was seriously wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The woman was sitting in her vehicle about 4:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys when she was shot in the chest, according to Chicago police. She believes the shooter was sitting on a porch in the block.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.