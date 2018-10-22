Woman, 35, fatally stuck by vehicle in Chicago Heights

A 35-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle early Sunday in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Vanesa Espinoza of Hammond, Indiana, was struck by a vehicle about 2 a.m. at 14th Street and Indiana Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

An autopsy Monday found she died of multiple blunt force injuries and her death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

A spokesman for Chicago Heights police was not immediately available to comment.