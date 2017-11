Woman, 35, found dead on side of road in Bolingbrook

A 35-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.

Tricia S. Hoyt, of Orland Park, was found dead about 12:05 p.m. in the grass on the north side of Frontage Road near Lawton Lane, according to the Will County coroner’s office. Details on the crash were not immediately available.

An autopsy Monday found Hoyt died of multiple injuries, but did not rule on her final cause of death pending further reports, the coroner’s office said.