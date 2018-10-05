Woman, 35, missing from Prairie District may need medical attention

A woman was reported missing Friday evening in the Prairie District neighborhood near the South Side.

Julie Kelm, 35, was last seen at 2:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 18th Street and Indiana Avenue, according to a missing persons report from Chicago police. She may be in need of medical attention.

She was described as a 5-foot-2, 115-pound white woman with hazel eyes and brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue DePaul University hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black purse.

Anyone with information about Kelm’s whereabouts was asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.