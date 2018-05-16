A woman was shot Wednesday evening in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.
The 36-year-old was shot in the left arm about 7:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of West 87th Street, according to Chicago Police.
Her condition stabilized at a hospital.
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A woman was shot Wednesday evening in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.
The 36-year-old was shot in the left arm about 7:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of West 87th Street, according to Chicago Police.
Her condition stabilized at a hospital.