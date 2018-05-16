Woman, 36, shot in Gresham

A woman was shot Wednesday in the 1800 block of West 87th Street. | Google Earth

A woman was shot Wednesday evening in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The 36-year-old was shot in the left arm about 7:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of West 87th Street, according to Chicago Police.

Her condition stabilized at a hospital.