Woman, 37, found fatally stabbed in North Lawndale

A man was arrested after fatally stabbing a woman Friday in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

At 7:14 a.m., the 37-year-old woman was found with her throat slashed at 4149 W. Cermak Road, according to Chicago police.

She was pronounced dead at 7:27 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Her identity was not immediately released, and an autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.

The man was in custody Friday night with charges pending, police said.