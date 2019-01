Woman, 37, robbed on IIT campus

A robber snatched a woman’s purse Thursday morning on the Illinois Institute of Technology’s campus in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

At 1:30 a.m., a male ran up to a 37-year-old woman standing on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West 33rd Street, according to Chicago police. He grabbed her purse, which was holding cash, credit cards and her ID card.

The woman, who is not an IIT student, was not injured, police said. The robber is not in custody.