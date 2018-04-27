Woman, 37, shot to death in Matteson

A 37-year-old woman was shot to death Thursday in south suburban Matteson.

Joanie Balogun suffered multiple gunshot wounds about 11:50 p.m. in the 21600 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Balogun, of Matteson, was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m. Friday at St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found she died of her wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

A spokesperson for Matteson police was not immediately available to provide additional information.