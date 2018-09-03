Woman, 38, dies 28 years after being struck by vehicle

A 38-year-old woman died Sunday morning on the South Side from complications related to injuries she suffered when she was struck by a vehicle over 28 years ago.

Robinease Gant was found unresponsive about 10:48 a.m. in the 2900 block of South State, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She lived in the same block.

Gant was then pronounced dead at 10:54 a.m. at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

An autopsy conducted Monday found she died from complications of blunt force injuries related to being hit by the vehicle, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled an accident.

Police said the incident happened on June 22, 1990, but provided no additional information.