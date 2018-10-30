Woman, 38, has been missing from NW Side since September

Police are searching for a 38-year-old woman who has been missing from the O’Hare neighborhood on the Northwest Side for over a month.

Anastasia Flores was last seen on Sept. 15, according to an alert from Chicago police. She used to live in the 8500 block of West Gregory, but may now be homeless.

Flores is described as a 5-foot-1, 140-pound white woman with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion, police said. She has Hebrew writing on her right wrist and a rosary tattoo.

Flores is known to frequent the area around the intersection of Foster and Cumberland avenues, police said. She is known to act out strangely due to psychological issues.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.