Woman, 38, reported missing in Washington Heights

A 38-year-old woman has been reported missing from the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

Tiffany Mitchell was last seen Saturday near the 9700 block of South Throop Street, Chicago police said.

She was wearing blue jeans and a black coat, police said. Mitchell frequently visits the 9500 and 9900 blocks of South Vincennes, police said.

She was described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and 280 pounds.

Anyone who knows her location was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.