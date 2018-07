Woman, 38, shot several times in West Woodlawn

A 38-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

About 10:10 p.m., the woman was walking in the 6200 block of South Vernon Avenue when she heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago Police said. She had been struck twice in her arm, once in her stomach and once in her ankle.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition stabilized, police said.