Woman, 38, shot while sitting in vehicle in West Garfield Park

A 38-year-old girl woman was shot Sunday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

She was sitting in her vehicle about 2:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Fulton when someone shot her in the hip, according to Chicago Police.

She took herself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said. Her condition wasn’t immediately known.