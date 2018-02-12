Woman, 40, charged with DUI after colliding with snowplow in Homewood

A woman was charged with driving under the influence after she crashed her SUV into a snowplow early Sunday morning in southwest suburban Homewood.

About 1 a.m., 40-year-old Anna Soloff was driving her 2007 Jeep south in the 18100 block of Harwood Avenue when she veered her SUV into the opposite lane of traffic and collided with a village-operated snowplow, Homewood police said.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, police said.

Soloff, of Homewood, was charged with driving under the influence, driving too fast for conditions, improper lane usage and driving without insurance, police said.