Woman, 40, reported missing from Far South Side

Police are searching for a 40-year-old woman who was reported missing Tuesday from the Riverdale neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Satoya Jenkins was last seen near the 700 block of East 132nd Street, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Jenkins is described as a 5-foot-4, 170-pound black woman with black hair, brown eyes and a medium brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a pink winter coat and dark-colored jogging pants.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 911 or Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.