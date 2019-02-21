Woman, 40, shot multiple times by attempted robber in West Garfield Park

A woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds during a botched robbery early Thursday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 12:32 a.m., an armed male tried to rob her as she was getting out of a vehicle in the 4700 block of West Erie, according to Chicago police.

After she refused to hand over her belongings, the male shot her several times in the legs, police said. He then drove away in a gray Honda sedan.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. Nothing was stolen from her, and no one has been arrested.