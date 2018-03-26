Woman, 40, struck by train in Alsip committed suicide

A 40-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a train early Saturday in south suburban Alsip committed suicide, according to an autopsy.

Officers responded about 3 a.m. to a call of a person struck by a train near the intersection of 124th Street and Harding Avenue and found Michelle Gonzalez dead on the tracks from an apparent suicide, according to Alsip police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found Gonzalez died from multiple injuries from being struck by the train and her death was ruled a suicide, the medical examiner’s office. She lived in Alsip.

The train tracks, which are owned by CSX Transportation, are used to ship freight, police said.