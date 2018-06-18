Woman, 42, found beaten to death in Marquette Park

The 2500 block of West 70th Street in the Marquette Park neighborhood. | Google

A 42-year-old woman was found beaten to death early Sunday in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Nichole Douglas was found unresponsive about 12:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of West 70th Street, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Douglas suffered multiple injuries during an assault, and her death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said. She lived in the same block where she was found dead.

No further information was made available.

Area Central detectives were conducting a death investigation.