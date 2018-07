Woman, 42, wounded while driving in Back of the Yards

A woman was shot Friday evening in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.

About 8:20 p.m., the 42-year-old was driving a Chevy Impala south when someone on the sidewalk fired shots as she was turning left into the 1500 block of West 51st Street, according to Chicago Police. The shooter got into a white van and left the scene.

She was shot in the left leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition stabilized.