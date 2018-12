Woman, 44, shot in Brainerd

A woman was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

The 44-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle when shots were fired shortly after 3 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Throop, according to Chicago police.

She was struck in the right leg and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park in good condition, police said.