Woman, 44, struck by stray bullet in West Town

A 44-year-old woman was struck by stray gunfire Monday evening in the West Town neighborhood.

The woman was walking about 6:55 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Le Moyne when an exchange of gunfire broke out between the occupants of a vehicle and another group, according to Chicago Police. She tried to get out of the way, but was shot in her lower back.

The woman wasn’t the intended target of the attack, police said.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.