Woman, 45, wounded by masked shooter in Brighton Park

Someone in a black mask shot a woman while firing into a group late Thursday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 11:16 p.m., the 45-year-old woman and her family members were standing outside in the 3000 block of West 41st Street, according to Chicago police. A masked male got out of a red sedan nearby and shot at the group, striking the woman in her upper body.

She wasn’t believed to be his intended target, according to a police source.

The 45-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. No one was in custody early Friday as Area Central detectives investigated.